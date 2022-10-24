Early voting gets underway in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. - Early voting is now taking place in South Carolina.

Some of the big races on the ballots include the governor race with incumbent Republican Henry McMaster and Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham.

The superintendent of education race features Lisa Ellis and Ellen Weaver.

This is only the second time the state of South Carolina has had an early voting period.

This year saw Gov. Henry McMaster sign into law an election reform bill in May. This implemented changes to early voting and absentee voting, more information about the bill can be found here.

The two big changes with a new law is you no longer need an excuse to vote early and the period to cast that ballot ahead of election day is shorter.

“There always is a lot to do preparing for any type of election, but at least now we knew what to expect so we took the primary as a prerequisite and a trial run, so we are ready to go now,” said Marie Smalls with the Beaufort County Board of Elections.

In Aiken County, you can cast your ballot at the voter registration office on University Parkway and the North Augusta Public Safety building on Five-Notch Road.

Early voting opened Monday goes until Nov. 5 in South Carolina.

Voters are required to present a valid photo ID.

IDs being accepted include:

South Carolina driver’s license or ID card

South Carolina voter registration card with photo

Federal military ID

U.S. passport

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.