Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon

By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon.

“Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.

MORE | Evans Middle School student charged in threat

The Georgia National Guard earlier said there were no serious injuries.

The program was shut down the week before last.

“We are investigating every aspect of the most recent FG YCA incident and will employ lessons learned to improve the overall program,” the spokeswoman said.

She said organizers “are committed to running the program safely or not at all.”

We’ve been receiving messages from parents of kids who were enrolled in the program.

MORE | Augusta mom, boyfriend get prison for punishing boy to death

The academy was created back in 2000 at Fort Gordon. It uses a military model to educate and shape 16- to 18-year-olds from across Georgia. You’re even able to complete your high school diploma through this program. The Georgia National Guard has had more than 15,000 cadets.

The academy is not a youth detention facility but a voluntary program, the Georgia National Guard spokesperson said.

“Cadets are not accepted from detention centers or the court system and are screened in accordance with regulations that govern the program,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey McMurray
Driver arrested in Columbia County death of pedestrian
Two car accident on Washington Road has been cleared up.
Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road
Near-standstill traffic on eastbound Interstate 20 near Grovetown.
Traffic at standstill on I-20 eastbound
John Lee Scarboro
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road
Fairmount Street fire
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Fairmount Street

Latest News

Evans Middle School
Evans Middle School student charged in threat
The Big Brown Bat is native to S.C., GA., and many others in the region.
S.C. teachers and students celebrate International Bat Week
Fire
Early morning fire damages house in Augusta
S.C. voting
Early voting in Georgia and South Carolina: What you should know