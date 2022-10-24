Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will gradually return to average over the next couple of days with above average temperatures likely by mid to late week. Rain will be scarce for the next 7 days or so, but there will be a small chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday as a front passes through the region and another chance for rain this weekend as an area of low pressure approaches our region from the Gulf of Mexico.

After another chilly start Monday morning, afternoon highs will be above average for the first time in a while in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the east to northeast at 2 to 4 mph. The gradual warm up continues Tuesday with highs approaching 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. Lows will be in the mid to low 50s Tuesday night as more humidity swings into the region. Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, there could be a passing sprinkle or two as a front passes through the region, but any rain we get will be very light. Highs will be near 80 once again Wednesday afternoon.

Dry weather returns Thursday and Friday with above average temperatures near 80s for highs with morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain chances return by Saturday with our next system moving in. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s and an isolated chance for shower activity. Keep it here for the latest updates.

