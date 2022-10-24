CSRA preps for week two of early voting amid record first week turnout

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting start back up again Monday for week two.

Election officials are saying they’re seeing thousands of people walking through the polling site doors and cast their vote.

Every day during the first week of early voting in Richmond County beat the midterm numbers from 2018. Saturday was the slowest day at just over 900 and that was still individually more than any other 2018 early voting day.

It doesn’t look like the numbers are slowing down anytime soon. As the final countdown for the big day approaches, election officials say planning your vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts.

“With a midterm, you usually don’t see the same type this heavy of a turnout,” Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Travis Doss said. “So, it’s a welcome surprise, I should say.”

Richmond County welcomed almost 6,000 voters in the first week of early voting. It’s a statewide trend Gabriel Sterling, Chief Operations Officer at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, said is exceeding the expectations.

“Record turnout,” Sterling said. “We are just blowing doors really.”

Before heading to the voting polls, you want to make sure you have a plan.

“Know what’s on the ballot before you come,” Doss said. “Because it is a big ballot. There are four questions on the ballot. So the more you can do to prepare yourself before you come, the easier it is when you come.”

One way to prepare yourself is with a sample ballot. Doss said you can find one on the Georgia My Voter Page, fill it out a head of time and carry it with you into the voting booth.

“When you get to the voting machine, you just look at your sample ballot, copy off what you’ve already done at home, and you should be in and out very quickly,” Doss said.

“If you want to protect your vote, make sure your voices heard, just put some thought into it,” Sterling said. “It’s so important people fought and died to give people the right to do this, the least we can do is put a little effort in or a computer or phone to figure out where I need to go to cast my ballot.”

Starting Monday, Richmond County early voting will be at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesday, the Henry Brigham and Robert Howard Community Centers will open for early voting.

Columbia County will host early voting at the G3 Building at the Board of Elections office and the former Euchee Creek Library.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.