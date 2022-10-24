AU’s Master of Business Administration enrollment increases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Master of Business Administration program at Augusta University is the hallmark graduate program of the Hull College of Business.

A flexible program focused on supporting working professionals, Master of Business Administration enrollment has increased by 31% since the fall of 2016 – and the program is expected to grow.

The program’s online offering was recently ranked the most affordable online master of business administration in the nation.

Dean of Hull College, Dr. Rick Franza, states, “Since the Augusta market has a large number of working professionals who desire a Master of Business Administration degree to advance their careers, having the choice of affordable campus and online options allow them to choose the program that best fits their circumstances and allows them to keep working while getting their degrees.”

The program offers various tracks, including options for full-time students, part-time students, and asynchronous online students. The program’s online offering, the Hull Online Master of Business Administration, was recently ranked the most affordable online program in the nation and is one of only seven programs in the state included in the Georgia WebMBA initiative.

Alumnus John Rudenko, a recent Army veteran who graduated from AU with this degree in August 2022, decided to pursue the program because of his passion for learning. He went into the program with three degrees already but wanted to try something new.

“At the time I’d reached a point in the Army where I felt like I was stagnating in my personal development. So the program was exactly what I needed when I needed it. It gave me that extra personal and professional development and growth spurt I needed to get through my last two years in the Army,” Rudenko continued.

Alumnus Jason Guilbeault, who completed his Hull MBA in June 2022, started the program hoping to broaden his perspective after 15 years of working in research administration.

Guilbeault said, “The skills you learn in your coursework during the MBA program give you a much broader perspective in making business decisions that have impacts across an entire enterprise. The knowledge and skills taught at Augusta University’s MBA program are truly needed for working at a higher level within a large organization.”

The future of the Hull Master of Business Administration is bright, according to Dean Franza. The college plans to introduce new tracks and concentrations for the MBA soon.

“Due to the density of health care professionals in the area, we are adding a health care management concentration for our business administration campus starting fall 2023,” Dean Franza stated.

