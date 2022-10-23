Submit Photos/Videos
WRDW News 12 team honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters Conference

By Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The WRDW-TV in Augusta has been honored with six awards at the Georgia Association of Broadcasters (GAB) conference.

The honors included awards for investigative coverage in the categories of Best Investigative Series, with Senior Investigative reporter Liz Owens and I-team Videographer Jasmine Garcia receiving individual awards.

The I-team also led a panel on building long term investigative stories and continuing those through series.

The News 12 team also took home honors for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to honors for weeknight prime time anchor Laura Warren and their team of First Alert Meteorologists: Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale, Tim Strong, Anthony Carpino, Mikel Hannah-Harding and Chris Still.

According to The Georgia Association of Broadcasters’ website, GAB is a “trade association made up of more than 500 radio and television broadcasters” that reaches more than 95 percent of Georgia’s population.

These awards were presented to the team during this year’s GABCON held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead.

