‘It’s the most important thing’: Early voters march to cast their votes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nearly 50 people gathered at the corner of Telfair and 12th Street to march for abortion rights.

The one mile walk ended at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building where a handful went in to cast their ballots on the first Saturday of early voting.

The message was loud and clear.

“The only way we make any change at all in anything that has to do with our lives is by voting,” Jan Parson said.

It’s the urge for change that brought Parson among others to march.

“If you don’t vote, you don’t have a voice,” Parson said. “My vote is my voice and I wanted it put down.”

She’s marched for the right to choose since before Roe v. Wade existed.

“I worked in an abortion clinic, talked with women from 12 years old to mid 40s and heard their stories,” Parson said. “I will continue to march until we get this corrected.”

She wasn’t the only one carrying the signs.

“I’m here to help bring everyone together to show that it’s a really important way of ensuring our democracy continues, and to make sure our voices are heard,” Janeya Filzen said.

She made her voice head all the way to the polls, sending a message to her kids.

“Showing this to my kids is incredibly important,” Filzen said. “I want them to know that I’m fighting for them and their rights. And that they know their voices can also be heard and they can do this when they get older. It’s the most important thing.”

With less than a month until Election Day in Georgia, the biggest message with the march was for everyone to get out and make their voices heard.

Election officials saw plenty of people come out to vote on the first Saturday of early voting.

Richmond County saw over 900 people come out.

Columbia County saw over 1,100 people come out.

Early voting is closed on Sunday but opens up on Monday morning.

