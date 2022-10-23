Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Staying dry for the weekend with chilly mornings. Average highs return Sunday afternoon!
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will gradually return to average over the next couple of days with above average temperatures likely by mid to late week. Mainly dry weather can be expected for the next 7 days with the only chance of rain being a small one on Wednesday as a front moves into the region.

A chilly night ahead for your Saturday with lows in the mid to low 40s by daybreak Sunday. Plenty of sunshine with temperatures near average can be expected Sunday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s Sunday. Overnight lows will be a be in the lower to middle 40s Sunday night. The average high and low for this date are 77° and 50°. Winds will be from the northeast at 3 to 7 mph both days.

A gradual warm up with plenty of sunshine can be expected Monday and Tuesday with highs both days in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to near 50°.

A front passes by Wednesday and may kick off a few showers, but moisture will be limited, so any rain we get should be very light.

Dry weather returns Thursday with above average high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

