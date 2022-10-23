Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will gradually return to average over the next couple of days with above average temperatures likely by mid to late week. Rain will be scarce for the next 7 days or so, but there will be a small chance of rain Wednesday as a front passes through the region and another chance next weekend as another front approaches the area.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the latest on your Sunday forecast for Augusta, Fort Gordon, Aiken, and all of the CSRA.

Plenty of sunshine with temperatures near average can be expected Sunday afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday night will again be on the chilly side. Clear skies and calm winds will be a perfect recipe for overnight lows to fall into the lower to middle 40s.

After another chilly start Monday morning, afternoon highs will be above average for the first time in a while in the upper 70s. Winds will be from the east to northeast at 2 to 4 mph.

The gradual warm up continues Tuesday with highs approaching 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday, there could be a passing sprinkle or two as a weak front passes through the region, but any rain we get will be very light. Highs will be near 80s.

Dry weather returns Thursday and Friday with above average temperatures near 80s for highs with morning lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

