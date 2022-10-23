Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, October 23rd just before 2:30 pm, police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident.

News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was being cleared up.

From the accident, it appears a Chevy truck ran into the back of a Mazda SUV, and both cars were shortly towed away just before 3 pm.

Lanes on Washington Road are now clear and flowing normally.

News 12 has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more details and will update the details of this accident as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.