Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place.

According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, 26 year old Christopher Herrin was walking on the side of William Few Parkway when a car hit and killed him.

Deputies said it happened when 18 year old Corey McMurray was driving too fast on William Few Parkway in a Kia Forte.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, as McMurray went around a curve near Chastain Place, his car left the road and hit and killed Herrin. He then continued travelling on the side of the road on the grass before hitting a ditch on Chastain Drive.

The Sheriff’s office said he then called 911 and stated he “hit something in the road.”

Before the accident, Deputy Parrack with the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office passed Herrin while he was walking on William Few Parkway, and said he was clearly not walking in the roadway.

McMurray, the driver of the car that hit Herrin, was charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree, failure to maintain lane, and travelling too fast for conditions.

This is a developing story. Stick with News 12 for any updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gene Glenn
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
There was a heavy officer presence on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street on Thursday night.
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
South Carolina Highway Patrol
1 person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
arrested in Aiken for sexual exploitation of children
2 Columbia County men arrested in sexual exploitation of children

Latest News

Ronnie Gay GSP & Actor in Smokey and the Bandit
Retired Master Trooper Ronnie Gay “Smokey and the Bandit” star passes away
House of the Bride accepting donations of gently used dresses to give back to the community.
Local bridal shop collecting gently used special occasion dresses to give back to community
Young Georgia voters push to increase turnout
Young Georgia voters push to increase turnout
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 10 highlights