One person dead in hit and run in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a hit and run in Grovetown Saturday morning.

Just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office responded to an accident on William Few Parkway at Chastain Place.

According to deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, 26 year old Christopher Herrin was walking on the side of William Few Parkway when a car hit and killed him.

Deputies said it happened when 18 year old Corey McMurray was driving too fast on William Few Parkway in a Kia Forte.

According to the Sherriff’s Office, as McMurray went around a curve near Chastain Place, his car left the road and hit and killed Herrin. He then continued travelling on the side of the road on the grass before hitting a ditch on Chastain Drive.

The Sheriff’s office said he then called 911 and stated he “hit something in the road.”

Before the accident, Deputy Parrack with the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office passed Herrin while he was walking on William Few Parkway, and said he was clearly not walking in the roadway.

McMurray, the driver of the car that hit Herrin, was charged with homicide by vehicle in the second degree, failure to maintain lane, and travelling too fast for conditions.

