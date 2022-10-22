Local bridal shop collecting gently used special occasion dresses to give back to community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local bridal shop is giving the community a chance to declutter while also helping others.

House of the Bride in Augusta is hosting their first ever “Gown Girl Give Back”.

It’s an event where they’re accepting donations for gently used special occasion dresses and jumpsuits or bridesmaids dresses.

The gowns will be donated to next year’s “Night to Shine” event, which is a prom for individuals with special needs.

Whitney Downes, The manager of House of the Bride, said they’re excited to give back to the community, and give old dresses a new purpose.

“We tell the bridesmaids yeah you’re absolutely going to cut it short and wear it again but we know good and well they’re probably not going to,” said Downes. “So you spend all this money to look beautiful for one day so let’s give the opportunity for them to get a new life and make girls who may not get to have the opportunity to have something so special to wear get the opportunity to grab something that they wouldn’t normally be able to you know, pick out.”

The store will be collecting dresses until Thursday, October 27. They’re hosting an event from 4:00-6:00P that day for you to bring dresses in.

You can contact them on social media to coordinate a time to bring them in or a time for them to pick them up.

Any dresses not used for the next Night to Shine, will be saved for future events.

