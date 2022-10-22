Submit Photos/Videos
Aquinas building morale at homecoming celebration

By Nick Viland
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aquinas Fighting Irish is coming off a tough loss to Lincoln County. But there’s nothing better for building morale than playing in front of your home fans.

We went to Aquinas to capture their homecoming celebration.

Tents lined up one next to the other on a typical Friday night here at Aquinas. Anne Norveil wouldn’t be anywhere else.

“Fridays are amazing. They’re like coming home. We have a great time out here. It’s family. Everybody is just all together. We’re all here for the same thing. We’re here to cheer on our team. We’re here to cheer on our school. We’re here just to represent an amazing environment, an amazing place,” she said.

Norveil graduated in 1998 and decided to come back as a teacher.

“It was my teachers that brought me back to Aquinas High School,” said Norveil.

This full circle moment is what many like Class of 1974 Graduate Pia Hagler is doing with this Friday night being homecoming.

She says it’s a family tradition here.

“It’s tradition and family. I mean, it’s just, you know, this is what we do on a Friday night with a football game. This would be the third generation. I was first, my children were second, and I have a grandson that’s here. And so, we wouldn’t be anywhere else,” said Hagler.

Even getting to catch up with old friends.

“There is a big reunion going on right now,” she said.

