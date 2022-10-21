Thomson police get nearly $20K to replace body cameras

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Thomson Police Department will use grants from the federal government and a local utility to update its body cameras for officers.

The Thomson Police Department will get $9,825 through the U.S. Justice Department as part of more than $2.8 million being distributed in the federal court system’s Southern District of Georgia.

The money, combined with $10,000 from Jefferson Energy Cooperative Foundation, will purchase 17 body cameras for Thomson officers. The cameras will replace the 16 cameras purchased five years ago.

Police Chief Courtney Gale said the cameras help the department follow the guidelines of “21st Century Policing,” a set of best practices aimed at reducing crime, building public trust and safeguarding officers. One pillar of the concept encourages agencies to embrace technology.

“This is all about being as transparent as possible,” Gale said. “We are here to serve and protect, and that’s not just a trite saying.”

As part of Thomson’s grant application, police characterized the cameras as vital “technology to improve the safety of their citizens, provide more transparency to the community, enhance the safety of police officers, and increase the quality of evidence for local prosecutors.”

Gale said a three-person team will help with the rollout of the cameras, which officials hope to have in use by February.

“I cannot overstate the importance of these cameras,” Gale said. “They will be an integral part of both the daily routines of our officers and the safety of our residents.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.