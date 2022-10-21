South Carolina ranks 10, Georgia ranks 34 on most beautiful state to live in the U.S.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The study by the mortgage experts at money.co.uk analyzed each US state on factors such as national parks, national forests, and social tags, to reveal the most beautiful places to live in the U.S.

South Carolina was ranked as the 10th most beautiful state to live in.

According to the study, the data was gathered and categorized by average house price, national parks, state parks, national forests, and wildlife species per 62,137 miles, along with Instagram posts per million people.

S.C. has a 1.21% of national parks, 50.64% state parks, 2.41% of national forests, 47.03% of wildlife species per 62,137 miles, and 1,329,523 Instagram posts, ranking the state with a 6.32 total score in running for the most beautiful state.

Georgia however was ranked 34th most beautiful state, tying with Maryland. The total average score was 4.24, according to the study.

S.C. National Parks

Charles Pinckney- Mt. Pleasant

Congaree- Hopkins

Cowpens- Chesnee

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie- Charleston Harbor

Kings Mountain- Blacksburg

S.C. State Parks

Myrtle Beach- Myrtle Beach

S.C. National Forests

Ga. National Parks

Ga. State Parks

Ga. National Forests

