South Carolina ranks 10, Georgia ranks 34 on most beautiful state to live in the U.S.

Explore South Carolina State Parks for FREE
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The study by the mortgage experts at money.co.uk analyzed each US state on factors such as national parks, national forests, and social tags, to reveal the most beautiful places to live in the U.S.

South Carolina was ranked as the 10th most beautiful state to live in.

According to the study, the data was gathered and categorized by average house price, national parks, state parks, national forests, and wildlife species per 62,137 miles, along with Instagram posts per million people.

S.C. has a 1.21% of national parks, 50.64% state parks, 2.41% of national forests, 47.03% of wildlife species per 62,137 miles, and 1,329,523 Instagram posts, ranking the state with a 6.32 total score in running for the most beautiful state.

Georgia however was ranked 34th most beautiful state, tying with Maryland. The total average score was 4.24, according to the study.

S.C. National Parks

Charles Pinckney- Mt. Pleasant
Congaree- Hopkins

Cowpens- Chesnee

Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie- Charleston Harbor

Kings Mountain- Blacksburg

S.C. State Parks

Baker Creek- McCormick
Hickory Knob- McCormick
Santee- Santee
Sesquicentennial- Columbia
Charles Towne Landing- Charleston
Myrtle Beach- Myrtle Beach

S.C. National Forests

Francis Marion
Sumter

Ga. National Parks

Appalachian
Chattahoochee River
Fort Pulaski
Martin Luther King, Jr.
Trail of Tears

Ga. State Parks

A.H. Stephens Historic Park- Crawfordville
Elijah Clark- Lincolnton
George L. Smith- Twin City
Mistletoe- Appling
Magnolia Springs- Millen

Ga. National Forests

The Chattahoochee-Oconee

