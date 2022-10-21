Rise Augusta receives grant to support virtual leadership training

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rise Augusta has been named the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion and will receive a $50,000 grant in support of its STRIVE program.

They’ve received this opportunity for their work in the Augusta community removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity.

The grant will allow Rise Augusta to have an opportunity for engagement in virtual leadership training delivered by experts in the nonprofit sector on topics like human capital management, increasing financial sustainability, and storytelling.

Ora Parish, Bank of America Greater Augusta’s president, stated, “Nonprofits are the backbone of our local community as they are on the ground working closely with individuals, families, and community members to understand the obstacles many are experiencing and developing programs and services that will help alleviate or eliminate these barriers, helping them chart a path toward economic opportunity,”

Laurie Cook, executive director of rising Augusta, Inc., shared, “This incredible investment from Bank of America will be key to STRIVE’s program this year and beyond. Our goal is to help provide disadvantaged students with the tools and resources they need to make vocational choices that will lead to quality economic opportunities and self-sufficiency.”

“Unfortunately, many youths in poverty do not have the adult role models, benefits, or opportunities that have been afforded to their peers, making their successful transition from school to a career very difficult. Working with local businesses and other organizations, our goal is to change that paradigm for the youth we serve,” Cook continued.

Rise Augusta believes in the potential of all children to be successful by supporting basic needs, literacy immersion programs, and successful transition of disadvantaged high school students to adult careers through skills training and placement.

The grant will support the organization’s STRIVE program which helps young adults navigate and develop a career plan.

