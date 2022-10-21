Playoff anticipation builds between Barnwell and Woodland

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell and Woodland’s schedules may be without their blemishes now, but after the clock starts ticking…only one will walk off in distance of a region crown.

Barnwell has won each of the last three meetings between the two. We were in Warhorse territory, where the anticipation for kick-off is boiling.

It’s a winning culture now at Barnwell that Head Coach Dwayne Garrick has created.

It’s bringing the community out and together. Football is not just a sport in Barnwell. Friday night lights…it’s a way of life.

“Our community really relies on football. It really brings everyone together, and we’ll have a big crowd out here tonight,” said Senior Wide Receiver Clay Pender.

Barnwell and Woodland will take the field undefeated with playoff implications on the line.

In his 8th year, Garrick has created a culture of winning for Barnwell.

Senior Running Back Tyler Smith said: “It pretty much brought the community back together, and telling them that ‘hey, we’re going to be back here next year and possibly Columbia.”

This team is bringing excitement back for the fans.

Garrick said: “It’s always been a football community. The people in this area love football, and they love Barnwell. It draws everyone together no matter your background or anything else. It pulls everyone in this town together and in today’s time, that’s a great attribute.”

They feel like this is their year to win it all.

Pender said: “We just play our ball, and if we play our way and make plays then we’ll be fine.”

After losing in the lower state championship game, seniors are looking for redemption.

Smith said: “I can feel it. I trust this team a lot. We’re going to win state.”

