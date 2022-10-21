Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Oprah seeks to lend her appeal to Abrams in Georgia election

Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams(WRDW)
By Jeff Amy
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election

ATLANTA (AP) — Oprah Winfrey is again shining her star power on Democrat Stacey Abrams’ bid for governor in Georgia, as Abrams pursues a rematch against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, who she narrowly lost to in 2018.

Winfrey appeared in a prerecorded chat with Abrams on a campaign website Thursday, saying she believes the candidate has a “calling to want people to be able to do better, to live better and to thrive in their lives.”

“I’m wishing that the people of Georgia come out and make that a reality for you and the state of Georgia,” Winfrey said.

The appearance comes during the first of three weeks of early voting in Georgia, as Democrats in particular seek to drive their voters to cast ballots early. More than 434,000 people had already voted as of Thursday morning.

MORE COVERAGE:

Winfrey visited Georgia in November 2018 to campaign for Abrams in her previous unsuccessful bid, even knocking on some doors in suburban Atlanta. Since then, Abrams has vaulted to her own national fame as a voting rights activist and Democratic leader, earning millions from books and speeches.

Kemp has attacked Abrams as “Celebrity Stacey,” saying last month that Abrams is “running her campaign to cater to liberal elites” and not to Georgians. Kemp generally leads Abrams in polls.

“While Stacey Abrams continues to solicit the help of out-of-state billionaires,” said Kemp spokesperson Tate Mitchell, “Gov. Kemp will continue to talk to hardworking Georgians about his record of economic success and plan to build a safer, stronger Georgia.”

Abrams used the Thursday event to share her platform, which includes expanding Medicaid health insurance, raising teacher pay, improving affordable housing, and developing small businesses, especially ones owned by nonwhite residents.

“As the governor, my mission is to make sure that everyone can can do well that they have education, health care and housing and the ability to make a good living and take care of themselves,” Abrams said.

She also argued that people should vote for her as protection against U.S. Supreme Court decisions that might erode minority voting rights, protections for LGBTQ people, and safeguards against stolen presidential elections.

“And so if you want opportunity, freedom, and the ability to control your future, you need me as governor, because Brian Kemp’s proven he doesn’t care and he won’t help,” Abrams said.

“That is a lot on the line,” Winfrey said. “That’s enough to get rid of your lethargy and get you up and out.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home
There was a heavy officer presence on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street on Thursday night.
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Days before 2nd child dies, parents’ earlier murder charges dropped
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
Michael Gene Glenn
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person

Latest News

Early voting is still open at the Bell Auditorium in downtown Augusta.
Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election
FILE PHOTO
Gov. McMaster issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites ‘revolving door’ repeat offenders
First day of early voting underway in Georgia
Four constitutional amendments are being decided by Georgians right now
Early voting
Local counties expect record turnout for early voting