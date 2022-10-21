One dead in single car crash in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) -One person has died following a car crash late Thursday night in Aiken County.

According to South Carolina State troopers, the crash happened at 11:05pm on Glennwood Drive just 2 miles south of Aiken.

Troopers say a person driving an unknown 4 door Sudan on the right side of the road when it hit into a culvert and flipped over and then hit into an entrance sign.

The name of the driver has not yet been identified and Troopers say the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with us for more updates.

