McDuffie County crash briefly sends deputy to hospital
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A car slammed into a McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that had stopped behind a disabled commercial vehicle on Interstate 20.
The crash briefly sent a deputy to the hospital, but he was quickly released.
The crash occurred in the right, eastbound lane of travel of I-20 in McDuffie County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
MORE COVERAGE:
- One person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
- Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
A commercial vehicle had broken down in the right eastbound lane and a deputy was behind the disabled vehicle with his emergency lights on.
A Toyota Corolla struck the rear of the patrol car.
The driver stated he had fallen asleep due to driving from Mississippi, according to a Georgia State Patrol preliminary report.
“The driver had well over half a mile site distance as he approached the emergency lights on the patrol vehicle,” the report stated.
The driver of the Corolla was issued a citation.
The deputy was transported to a hospital but released a short time later, according to the patrol.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.