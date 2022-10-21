Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’

Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEANAE, Maui (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two island visitors from California are dead in an apparent drowning.

KHNL/KGMB reports the incident started when a 40-year-old man fell into the water near Maui and Keanae Landing on Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old woman then jumped into the water to rescue him.

However, officials said the man drowned, and the woman died after also struggling in the water.

The Maui Fire Department said a good Samaritan, Kupaa Luat-Hueu, rushed into the water to help the woman. Luat-TourHueu was able to pull her body from the water, but medical personnel declared the woman dead.

Authorities said the waves were up to 8 feet high at the time of the incident.

“The waves were so big, and the current was pulling me away from shore,” Luat-Hueu said. “I pulled her with my arm onto my board and then made our way back in.”

Firefighters said crews pulled the man’s body from the water a short time later, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Luat-Hueu, more warning signs of the area’s potential dangers are needed for beachgoers.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home
There was a heavy officer presence on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street on Thursday night.
Augusta police pursuit ends in crash; suspect still at-large
Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Days before 2nd child dies, parents’ earlier murder charges dropped
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
Michael Gene Glenn
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person

Latest News

In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee plays in an...
Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player
Emanuel County Jail
Emanuel County program helps inmates earn GED, learn skills
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
Under the Lights: Aquinas Homecoming
Under the Lights: Aquinas Homecoming