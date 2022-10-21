Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta man was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Robert Lamarca, 35, is charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, carjacking-strongarm, state court bench warrant, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the 2100 block of Ellis Street in reference to a stolen vehicle.

The victim told officers a Black male pushed her out of her vehicle and drove away, according to the report.

While taking the victim’s statement, deputies noticed the stolen vehicle on Eve Street and attempted to catch up with the suspect.

The pursuit between deputies and the suspect began and eventually ended once Lamarca crashed on the 1900 block of Battle Row and was then taken into custody.

We’ve requested the mugshot for Lamarca.

