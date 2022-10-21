Submit Photos/Videos
Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus.

The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more.

“There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,” said North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams.

It’s going to be on Oct. 29. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. and will go into the evening.

