Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is coming back after a two-year hiatus.

The festival will include Grammy nominee, country singer Joe Nichols, South Carolina native Cody Webb and many more.

“There will be a ton of activities between music, crafts, and games. It’ll be awesome,” said North Augusta Mayor Briton Williams.

It’s going to be on Oct. 29. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. and will go into the evening.

