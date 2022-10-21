Heavy office presence located on Wrightsboro Road
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday night, a heavy officer presence was seen on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street.
We had a News 12 crew on the scene.
On the scene, two vehicles had heavy damage. The cause of the damage is unknown.
We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information.
Check WRDW.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.