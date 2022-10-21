Submit Photos/Videos
Heavy office presence located on Wrightsboro Road

There was a heavy officer presence on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street on Thursday night.
There was a heavy officer presence on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street on Thursday night.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday night, a heavy officer presence was seen on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street.

We had a News 12 crew on the scene.

On the scene, two vehicles had heavy damage. The cause of the damage is unknown.

Here’s how Ga., S.C. drivers rank on safety, aggression

We’ve reached out to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office for more information.

Check WRDW.com for updates.

