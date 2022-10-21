Four constitutional amendments are being decided by Georgians right now

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A record number of early ballots have already been cast in Georgia’s historic 2022 midterms, an election that also features four constitutional amendments on the ballot.

Here’s a look at each one of them:

Statewide Ballot Question 1: Provides for suspension of compensation of certain state officers and members of the General Assembly.

“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to suspend the compensation of the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture, Commissioner of Labor, or any member of the General Assembly while such individual is suspended from office following indictment for a felony?”

Statewide Ballot Question 2: Provides for temporary local tax relief after disasters.

“Shall the Constitution of Georgia be amended so as to provide that the governing authority of each county, municipality, and consolidated government and the board of education of each independent and county school system in this state shall be authorized to grant temporary tax relief to properties within its jurisdiction which are severely damaged or destroyed as a result of a disaster and located within a nationally declared disaster area?”

Statewide Ballot Question 3: Provides for ad valorem tax exemption for certain timber production, reforestation, and harvesting equipment.

“Shall the Act be approved which grants a state-wide exemption from all ad valorem taxes for certain equipment used by timber producers in the production or harvest of timber?”

Statewide Ballot Question 4: Expands ad valorem tax exemption for family-owned farms and adds qualified products to the exemption.

“Shall the Act be approved which expands a state-wide exemption from ad valorem taxes for agricultural equipment and certain farm products held by certain entities to include entities comprising two or more family owned farm entities, and which adds dairy products and unfertilized eggs of poultry as qualified farm products with respect to such exemption?”

