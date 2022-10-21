Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison.

All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine.

MORE | Aiken County man arrested in sexual assault case involving a minor

Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced to 92 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Bynoe was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after prison.

Three other defendants previously were sentenced:

  • Bynoe’s mother, Cynthia Dessaure-Outlaw, 58, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 12 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to unlawful transport of drug paraphernalia.
  • Darnee “Lafayette Bandz,” Cooper, 34, of Columbia, S.C., was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
  • Nicholas Butler, 42, of Augusta, was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The investigation began in 2018 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents flagged a shipment addressed to Dessaure-Outlaw that contained, among other items, molds for a commercial pill-making machine.

Dessaure-Outlaw voluntarily forfeited the materials.

In 2020, investigators from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration flagged a shipment of a pill maker sent to Dessaure-Outlaw’s Grovetown address and found three prior shipments that had been sent to a Columbia, S.C., address in Bynoe’s name along with large amounts of powdered binding agents used to manufacture pills.

MORE | Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person

In 2021, agents searched Bynoe’s residence in Decatur and his rented storage unit in Tucker, seizing methamphetamine, a pill maker, pill molds in the shape of a joker and seashells, firearms, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A September 2021 federal indictment charged Dessaure-Outlaw and Bynoe in the operation, along with Cooper, Butler and other members of the conspiracy. All four defendants pleaded guilty.

“Taking these meth merchants off the streets makes our communities safer,” U.S. Attorney David Estes said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home
Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Days before 2nd child dies, parents’ earlier murder charges dropped
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
There was a heavy officer presence on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street on Thursday night.
Heavy officer presence located on Wrightsboro Road
School bus generic
Local schools deal with new outbreak of threats, rumors

Latest News

Tyjhanera Brown is taking the next step in her journey by becoming a welding SRMC intern for...
Denmark Tech College graduate puts her passion into Liquid Waste Program
Rise Augusta receives grant to support for their STRIVE program.
Rise Augusta receives grant to support virtual leadership training
Michael Gene Glenn
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person
mm
[FULL] Morning Mix- Taylor Swift’s new album, ‘Walk with the Spirits’, and more!