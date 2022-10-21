Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison.

All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine.

Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced to 92 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Bynoe was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after prison.

Three other defendants previously were sentenced:

Bynoe’s mother, Cynthia Dessaure-Outlaw, 58, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by 12 months of supervised release after pleading guilty to unlawful transport of drug paraphernalia.

Darnee “Lafayette Bandz,” Cooper, 34, of Columbia, S.C., was sentenced to 88 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and fined $1,500 after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Nicholas Butler, 42, of Augusta, was sentenced to 72 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The investigation began in 2018 when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents flagged a shipment addressed to Dessaure-Outlaw that contained, among other items, molds for a commercial pill-making machine.

Dessaure-Outlaw voluntarily forfeited the materials.

In 2020, investigators from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration flagged a shipment of a pill maker sent to Dessaure-Outlaw’s Grovetown address and found three prior shipments that had been sent to a Columbia, S.C., address in Bynoe’s name along with large amounts of powdered binding agents used to manufacture pills.

In 2021, agents searched Bynoe’s residence in Decatur and his rented storage unit in Tucker, seizing methamphetamine, a pill maker, pill molds in the shape of a joker and seashells, firearms, drug paraphernalia and cash.

A September 2021 federal indictment charged Dessaure-Outlaw and Bynoe in the operation, along with Cooper, Butler and other members of the conspiracy. All four defendants pleaded guilty.

“Taking these meth merchants off the streets makes our communities safer,” U.S. Attorney David Estes said in a statement.

