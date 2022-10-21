Emanuel County program helps inmates earn GED, learn skills

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A program at the Emanuel County Jail is helping inmates turn their lives around with a life-skills program.

We talked with Emanuel County Sheriff Jeffrey Brewer about this class and some of the inmates participating in it.

Stephanie Napier is an inmate, but she’s trying to make the most of her time.

“It impacted me in a very positive way. I can apply the skills I learned in class to not just further my career, but also in life when I do get out,” she said.

These life skills classes are idea months in the making.

Brewer said: “A few months ago, I came up with the idea that I wanted a life skills class because a lot of these individuals have never been taught what their purpose in society is and what the role they would play in it.”

In these classes, inmates can earn their GED and learn some skills to help them after they get out.

“He reached out to Southeastern Technical College, and they took it and ran with it. They were very happy that we opened the doors for this opportunity for them. And they actually teach the whole program. They supply the instructor, they supply the materials. They supply the computers. They give everything,” he said.

Inmate Victor Gallegos says the class has helped him be a better person.

“It’s gonna help me be a better person in life, in employment, and with my family too,” he said.

Each class is a week long, and at the end, all the participants get a certificate and a $500 credit to Southeastern Technical College to continue their education.

