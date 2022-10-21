Submit Photos/Videos
Driver arrested after Columbia County crash kills 1 person

Michael Gene Glenn
Michael Gene Glenn(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a crash Thursday in Columbia County, leading to the arrest of a driver, according to authorities.

Madrez Jackson of Washington, Ga., was killed in the crash.

Michael Gene Glenn, 42, was booked into Columbia County jail early Friday on suspicion of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence of drugs, less safe and following too closely, according to deputies.

Details of the exact time and location of the crash were not available, but deputies did describe the circumstances.

A 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west in a left lane followed by a 2016 Honda Accord and a 2010 Nissan Pathfinder, according to deputies.

The driver of the Chevrolet stated traffic was coming to a stop ahead of him so he was slowing down behind it.

He noticed the Honda slowing down behind him, but noticed the Nissan was not slowing at all, according to deputies.

The driver of the Nissan stated he was looking down at his radio and failed to observe the actions of traffic ahead, according to deputies.

This caused the front of the Nissan to strike the rear of the Honda.

The impact pushed the Honda into the north shoulder and caused the Nissan to roll onto its driver’s side, also striking the rear of the Chevrolet and pushing it onto the north shoulder, according to deputies.

Four occupants from the Honda were transported to a local hospital.

The left rear passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital, but the other three were stable condition, according to deputies.

Glenn was the driver of the Nissan, according to deputies.

