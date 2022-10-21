Denmark Tech College graduate puts her passion into Liquid Waste Program

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A graduate in welding from South Carolina’s only historically black technical college is pursuing her passion in the Savannah River Site’s Liquid Waste Program.

Tyjhanera Brown, a Denmark Technical College graduate, is becoming a welding intern for Savannah River Mission Completion’s welding shop in H Tank Farm. The welding shop is where all welders must be tested and certified before starting work for the Liquid Waste Program at SRS.

“I was interested in welding when I first heard about it,” Brown said. “Once I attended those initial classes, I knew it was something I wanted to pursue my career.”

“I see this internship as a chance to grow, not just as an intern but as a future worker,” Brown said. “Having an experienced team to show me the ropes is a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Brown shared.

Brown’s internship is a product of the memorandum of understanding signed in July between SRMC and DTC. One of the partnership’s goals is to prepare students for their future careers through internships and apprenticeships.

The Savannah River Mission Completion team brings the capabilities necessary to accelerate cleanup at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site through safe nuclear operations, optimized and integrated mission execution, and strong corporate governance.

