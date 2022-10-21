Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny skies and warmer highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected for the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable during the day as high-pressure centers over the region. Bundle up if you’re heading out to the fair, high school football games, or date night this evening. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s past sunset towards midnight. Overnight lows will be chilly again in the mid to upper 30s by early Saturday.

Temperatures this weekend will warm up and feel more seasonal. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid 40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny skies both days. Winds will be generally out of the north-northeast this weekend between 5-10 mph during the day.

The latest drought monitor was issued today, and it shows severe drought conditions for some portions of the northern CSRA and abnormally dry conditions for central and southern counties. There is very little rain in the forecast over the next 7 days, so conditions could get worse in the short term.

Temperatures will warm up next week with highs in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday. A weak front will pass through the region between Wednesday and Thursday and bring a few clouds to the region, but not much rain. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80.

