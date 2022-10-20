Wilkes County officials honor the history of Kettle Creek Battlefield

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wilkes County officials cut the ribbon at Kettle Creek Battlefield to recognize a new area with the National Parks Service.

The site is remembered for a battle that took place in Georgia during the Revolutionary War.

Here’s how one congressman is also making future generations understand the significance.

In 1779, American forces defeated the British on this site. Kettle Creek is now recognized as an affiliated area of The National Parks Service.

“It’s one of the most important sites in the southern campaign of the Revolutionary War. It was a patriot victory, so a lot of people just don’t know about it,” said Tracy Stakely.

Stakely works for them. He’s the Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie Superintendent.

“People think the Revolutionary War was fought primarily in the north, but the southern campaign was pretty important, and this was one of the most significant sites in that campaign,” he said.

Georgia 10th Congressional District Rep. Jody Hice said: “This was a major battlefield for our Revolutionary War, and to have it preserved is just a great honor.”

Hice introduced legislation for the Department of Interior to survey this land. They decided it qualified to get support from the National Park Service.

“To preserve our national history and those battle sites that helped formulate the country we have is just an incredibly important thing,” said Hice.

Stakely says this will show more people how important this site was.

“The designation just kind of lets people realize that gives the opportunity to provide more information to folks, and education, and hopefully just increase the public knowledge of the Revolutionary War,” he said.

If you’re interested in visiting the site, you can go for free. It’s open every day of the week.

