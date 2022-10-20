Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina schools receive $3.1 million from USDA for school meal programs

USDA logo
USDA logo(Associated Press)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USDA signed a cooperative agreement with South Carolina to provide funding for school meal programs.

The $3.1 million is part of a cooperative agreement between the USDA and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture in the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program. The program purchases and distributes local and regional foods and beverages for school children through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt said, “The Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program provides an opportunity for states to strengthen ties between local farmers, ranchers, food businesses and schools, and gives students access to nutritious foods unique to the area they live in, building stronger connections across local communities.”

The agreement will impact over 800,000 students in SC. More information about it can be found at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home
Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Days before 2nd child dies, parents’ earlier murder charges dropped
School bus generic
Local schools deal with new outbreak of threats, rumors
Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
B&J Motors armed robbery on Oct. 6.
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery

Latest News

Stay Social Tap and Table
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
The taps are back at Stay Social in Evans
The taps are back at Stay Social in Evans
There was a heavy officer presence on Wrightsboro Road at Craig Street on Thursday night.
Heavy office presence located on Wrightsboro Road
Skeletons for St. Jude's Hospital
Skeletons for St. Jude's Hospital
Robert Lamarca, 35, is in jail after stealing a car, leading deputies on a chase, and then...
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle