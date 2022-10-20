Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Rise of COVID ‘Scrabble’ variants could bring winter surge

A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants"...
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The rise of COVID "Scrabble variants" could cause a surge this winter.(Jill Carlson / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new batch of COVID-19 variants brewing, and some health experts say it could cause a surge this winter.

The strains are already increasing in cases in Europe and Singapore.

The co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital has dubbed these the “Scrabble variants” because they have letters like “Q” and “X” that would get big scores in the Scrabble board game.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these so-called Scrabble variants are responsible for nearly a third of all the COVID-19 cases reported nationwide last week.

Study: COVID aging organs faster. (Source: KGO, Cleveland Clinic, Journal American Society Nephrology, Nature.com, Comanche County Memorial Hosp., DVIDS, CDC)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Murder charges dropped against parents days before second child dies
Justus Hyman
Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon
Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills,...
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
Taveon Kennedy
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest

Latest News

Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
UK PM Liz Truss resigns
MM
Westminster Schools of Augusta gave us a live audience today in the studio!
MM
Kari Viola-Brooke explains the Heroes for Hope 5k Run/Walk
MM
Augusta Jr. Players win big!
In this grab taken from video from the House of Commons, Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during...
British Prime Minister Truss resigns