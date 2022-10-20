Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18.

According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.

Deputies arrived on the scene, responding to a call about a structure fire. Dispatched was advised that the subject was attempting to light the house on fire in additional locations, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, deputies observed Thompson sitting on the couch inside the residence and refusing to come out.

Thompson was removed from the residence and detained, deputies stated.

The deputies observed the fire was put out using a fire extinguisher, but the smoke was still coming from the residence.

According to deputies, the victims both stated that Thompson had been drinking and became angry over dogs barking and fighting. Both stated that he hit one of the dogs which caused a verbal argument. Both stated that each was threatening the other.

One victim stated that the subject told them that he was going to kill them all by burning down the house. Both stated then Thompson poured gasoline on the living room floor and found a lighter to light the gasoline, which caused a large fire, deputies stated.

One victim told deputies they had recorded part of the incident on their phone. The victims stated they then attempted to get out of the house by breaking a window, but it wouldn’t break. Both victims provided a voluntary statement.

After being Mirandized, deputies say Thompson admitted that he did start the fire because he was tired of dealing with the juvenile victims and didn’t want them to live there anymore.

However, Thompson claimed he never threatened to kill them and he did get a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

Deputies confirmed the victims’ story from the video of the incident.

It’s the fourth similar arson case in the past couple of weeks.

Jimmy D. Barrett, 47, was arrested last Tuesday and charged with burning his home at 1400 Cooks Bridge Road northeast of Aiken . Authorities found the house on fire after investigating a possible suicide attempt. A woman had reported that Barrett sent her a picture of the kitchen on fire and said he was hurt, according to deputies.

Debra Cushman, 60, is accused of setting a few days before that at the double-wide mobile home where she lived in the 400 block of Wren Road in Windsor , according to deputies. Two other people were inside, according to authorities. Cushman was arrested and charged with second-degree arson and two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.

Jason Madden, 41, was arrested Wednesday and is accused of setting his girlfriend’s house on fire the residence in the block of 700 Done Roven Road , according to deputies. The girlfriend’s dog died in the fire, according to authorities. Madden was arrested and charged with arson in the first-degree and aggravated cruelty to animals.

