Local counties expect record turnout for early voting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Since advanced voting started Monday, we’ve seen lines out the door for people looking to cast their ballot.

On a state level, election officials say we’ve broken a record for early voting turnout.

Local officials say they’re expecting the same thing. We talked to election officials in Richmond and Columbia counties to get a feel for how we compare to 2018.

“I think that the higher turnout as far as early voting is people know how easy it is,” said Richmond County Board of Elections Executive Director Travis Doss. “You’re able to vote when it’s most convenient for you.”

Nancy Gay is the director of Columbia County’s Board of Elections. She said, “We’re getting more aware of how important our local elections are from the county level to the state level and the federal level, and more people are getting involved in it.”

That’s leading to record numbers. At the end of the first three days, more than 5,800 Columbia County residents cast their vote.

“The first week in 2014, we had 2,100 voters turnout, and in 2018 we had 7,300, so we will pass both those numbers at the end of this week,” said Gay.

Richmond County saw more than 1,000 people on day one.

“In 2018, the first day, we had about 600 people, so we are definitely doing more than what we did in 2018,” said Doss.

Both are hopeful about these high early turnouts.

Gay said: “I’m hoping we hit 70 because the turnout so far is very well. There’s an energy I haven’t seen in a while, so it will be curious to see how it all plays out.”

There is still time to vote absentee. You must request a ballot with a written application and turn it in no later than Oct. 28.

Doss said: “Would love to see at least 40 percent of the people that plan to vote, go ahead and vote early. It helps cut down the lines for election day.”

