Lawn worker falls into pool and drowns at Martinez home

By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A lawn worker fell into a pool and drowned while weighed down with equipment while working at a Martinez home.

It happened Wednesday in the 3800 block of Honors Way, according to Columbia County Coroner Vernon Collins.

MORE | Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest

Keontae Alston, 22, of Augusta, was wearing a leaf blower on his back when he fell into the pool and drowned, according to Collins.

He was pulled from the pool by bystanders, but they and rescue crews were unable to save him, according to Colins.

Alston was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m., according to Collins.

