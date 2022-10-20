Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The taps are flowing again at an Evans business whose alcohol license was revoked by county commissioners .

A judge made the ruling after Stay Social Tap and Table went to court to fight the decision by county officials.

The judge’s decision isn’t the final word, but is in place until a final hearing can be held in Superior Court, says the decision that was issued Thursday.

The county’s decision stemmed from an ordinance that requires food sales in Columbia County to be at least 50 percent to serve any alcohol. No bars can operate in the area.

The county claims the food business at Stay Social was just over 47 percent.

Despite the county following the letter of the law when it came to Stay Social, the same group of commissioners voted to only suspend, not revoke, the alcohol license at another business that didn’t even have a commercial kitchen .

