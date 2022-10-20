It remains a job-seekers’ market right now in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s job numbers are booming, while South Carolina employers are find it hard to hire enough people, according to new figures out on Thursday.

In Georgia

Georgia’s job numbers increased almost 13,000 over the month to a new all-time high, state officials said Thursday.

The September unemployment rate remained an all-time low of 2.8 percent for the third consecutive month.

Georgia’s unemployment rate was seven-tenths of a percent lower than the national September 2022 unemployment rate of 3.5 percent.

Job numbers increased over the month to an all-time high of 4,834,900. Job gains included additional opportunities in administrative and support services, 3,100, health care and social assistance, 2,800, accommodation and food services, 2,600, non-durable goods manufacturing, 1,800, and wholesale trade, 1,800.

“We are continuing to see strong job creation and demand for workers in Georgia,” state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “We are seeing some of the best economic opportunities for job seekers that we have seen in years.”

Job numbers were at an all-time high in trade and transportation, 1,021,400, including the wholesale trade, and transportation and warehousing sectors, and in education and health services, 637,300, including the health care and social assistance sector.

The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included accommodation and food services, 34,300, administrative and support services, 25,400, health care and social assistance, 25,100, professional, scientific, and technical services, 19,800, transportation and warehousing, 19,600, wholesale trade, 18,900, and retail trade, 15,100.

Georgia’s number of unemployed was down 1,481 to 148,173, the lowest figure since January 2001′s number of 147,077. The state saw a slight drop in the number of employed residents of 2,909 to 5,126,286 in September bringing the number in the labor force to 5,274,459.

In South Carolina

A new study ranks South Carolina among the most challenging states to hire in.

The website Wallethub.com found the Palmetto State is the seventh most difficult state for employers to fill positions in the country. The study found South Carolina had a job opening rate of 7.20% in Sept. and 7.65% over the past 12 months.

The top state was Alaska, with an 11.90% job opening rate for last month and a 9.78% job opening rate over the last 12 months.

South Carolina has been at the forefront of the Great Resignation throughout 2022. Workers in the state continue to quit at a near-record pace according to state officials.

The website spoke with a panel of experts on nationwide hiring trends. Some of the advice they had for employers included looking at methods for retaining employees.

Dave Ulrich, a professor at the Ross School of Business, said:

“Organizations are better off retaining employees because the cost of turnover is high, not only economic with having to pay new employees but also in terms of lost productivity, employee sentiment, investor confidence in the organization, and customer connection.”

Other difficulties for employers in filling positions are a shortage of trained staff being lost to market competition. Fewer prospective employees are available that are willing to work for the pay being offered, putting pressure on wages to go up. Wallethub also pointed to this as another factor in inflation, as businesses pass some of the cost on to consumers.

Other factors in the market include low unemployment, and high inflation leading to strong bargaining positions for workers. The panel forecast a lukewarm holiday season may curtail some of the seasonal jobs that are normally generated. Some businesses may also take a more wait-and-see approach for hiring heading into 2023 as the Fed continues to fight inflation.

Currently, the national unemployment rate in the U.S. is at around 3.7%. In South Carolina, the unemployment rate is at around 3.2%.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.