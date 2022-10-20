How to keep your children with special needs safe during Halloween

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents of children with developmental disabilities may wonder how they can make trick-or-treating safer for their kids.

We talked to specialists about different ways parents can maximize fun and safety.

“It’s nice to be patient and understanding and give clear, calm, firm but quiet directions. They tend to respond to that best,” said Dr. Karen Carter, a developmental pediatrician at Augusta Developmental Specialists.

Doctors at Augusta University recommend parents plan so that their children can know what to expect.

Dr. Alex Mabe is a clinical psychologist at Augusta University. He said, “I think it’s important for them to plan about where they’re going to go. You want to make sure they’re in an area that’s not overwhelming in terms of stimulation, making sure that they are in a well-lit place, which doesn’t always happen in Halloween time.”

Parents can also give their children a blue bucket for trick or treating to indicate to others that they have special needs.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.