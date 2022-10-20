Here are some local Halloween activities for kids and adults to enjoy
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Halloween gets closer, local businesses have begun to post events for the public before the holiday on the 31st. There are numerous events to celebrate this year in the area, make sure to check them out.
We’ve gathered information for children and adult events that have been posted.
Kid-friendly events
- Forever Pumpkins- Sept. 30.-Oct. 22. Tire City Potters
- Trick or Treat So Others Can Eat- Oct. 20. 6-8 p.m. Evans Towne Center
- Trick or Treat- Oct. 21. 6-9 p.m. Gateway Park, Grovetown
- Spookduckular Halloween- Oct. 25. 10-11:30 a.m. or 2-3:30 p.m. Phinizy Swamp and Nature Park
- Grovetown Trunk or Treat- Oct. 28. 6-9 p.m. Liberty Park Activities Center, Grovetown
- Trick-or-Treat on Main Street Harlem- Oct. 27. 6-9 p.m. Downtown Harlem
- Trick or Treat On Broad Street- Oct. 29. 5-7 p.m. Downtown Augusta
- Annual Trunk or Treat– Oct. 29. 11-7 p.m. Kroc Center
- 5th Annual Fright Night Fashion Show- Oct. 22. 6-8 p.m. Kroc Center
- Artrageous! Boo Bash- Oct. 23 2-4 p.m. Morris Museum of Art
- WestoBOO! Bash- Oct. 28. 8:30-11:30 p.m. Old Academy of Richmond County
Goodie locations
If you’re looking for recommended neighborhoods to take your kids trick-or-treating, here are some suggested areas.
- Crawford Creek – Evans
- Ivy Falls – Grovetown
- Riverwood Plantation – Evans
- Goshen Plantation – Augusta
Adult events
- Augusta Official Halloween Bar Crawl- Oct. 22, Oct. 29. and Oct. 31. 4 p.m. Various Venues
- Trunk or Treat Ft. Gordon- Oct. 22. 2-5 p.m. Savannah River Brewery (kids are welcome)
- Spooky Paint and Sip- Oct. 26 7-9 p.m. Draft Society Taproom
- Halloween Glow Paint Party- Oct. 28. 8-11 p.m. The Painted Lady Studio
- Halloween Spooktacular- Oct. 28. 8 p.m. Crowne Plaza
- Augusta Halloweekend Hangover Bar Crawl- Oct. 29. 4-10 p.m. Various Venues
- Black Cat Carnival- Oct. 29. 8-10 p.m. Le Chat Noir
- Nightmare on Broad Street- Oct. 29. 8p.m.- Oct. 30. 2 a.m. Downtown Augusta
- Mad Hatter Festival- Oct. 29. 1-9 p.m. Riverwatch Brewery
