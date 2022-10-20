Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout in early voting for the midterm elections, according to state officials.

As of Thursday morning, just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballot during in-person early voting, with 126,918 showing up on Wednesday.

LOCAL NUMBERS • In Richmond County, 3,008 people have voted early so far. Early voting continues at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building • In Columbia County, the number is almost double that at 5,853. Voting continues at Building G3 of the Columbia County government complex in Evans and at the former Euchee Creek Library in Grovetown.

Wednesday’s total marks a 63.3% increase from the third day of 2018 midterm early voting and is only slightly under the total of the third day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election, according to state election officials.

Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of early voting in 2018.

The cumulative total as of Thursday morning was only 15,000 votes under the presidential election cumulative total at this point in 2020.

“The counties have worked tirelessly alongside our office to encourage Georgians to cast their vote early,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “County election directors are getting the job done and Georgians know it.”

According to the Georgia Votes website, which is not affiliated with any campaign or political party, white voters account for 52.6% of early voting, while Black voters are second at 35.8%. Thus far, more women (52.7%) are voting early than men (46.7%).

Voters age 65 and over are making up 51.1% of early voting, followed by 89,351 of voters between 50-64.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.