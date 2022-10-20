Evans gets a head start on Halloween festivities

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families are getting a head start on trick or treating this year at the Evans Towne Center Park.

Organizers say there are around 80 vendors there.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

As Halloween gets closer, local businesses have begun to post events for the public before the holiday on the 31st. There are numerous events to celebrate this year in the area, make sure to check them out.

