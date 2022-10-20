Digging deeper into Burke County’s spending controversy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig through the spending controversy in Burke County.

We’re looking at Georgia law and how it relates to spending and grant money.

We’ve heard from the sheriff and the county manager, who have given us conflicting information on how this whole process works.

Thursday, we received two documents from the county that show what grant money was supposed to be used for.

According to the guide for Georgia counties, the county commission will approve a budget for the sheriff’s office. If the sheriff’s office gets a grant after the budget is approved, there has to be an amendment to the budget so they can add that in.

According to an audit report, the sheriff’s office never notified the county commission.

Two documents show a $375,000 grant from Georgia Power relating to safety at Plant Vogtle. The second one is a $50,000 grant from the Waynesboro Housing Authority related to housing authority property.

The county says at least one of those is a federal grant, which would mean it would need to go through the county commission.

That grant money was used to pay off a credit card obtained for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Sheriff Alfonzo Williams’s name.

Georgia Law O.C.G.A. 36-80-24 states credit cards used by elected officials must be authorized by the county commission.

The county says that never happened. We’re reaching out to Georgia Power, the housing authority, and the attorney general’s office to get perspective on all of this. We’ve also requested another interview with Williams.

