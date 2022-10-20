Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect again early Thursday morning. Morning lows in the low 30s won’t be an issue for outdoor plumbing but could cause damage to sensitive plants. Be sure to cover them or bring them indoors. Also, be sure to bring your pets indoors tonight and again Thursday night to protect them from the unseasonably cold weather.

Weather Alerts (WRDW)

Aside from the colder than average temperatures, we are expected to stay dry and mostly sunny through most of this upcoming week which won’t help alleviate the dry conditions being felt across the CSRA. We have abnormally dry conditions in place for the majority of the CSRA with moderate drought conditions in portions of our northern counties. With not much rain expected this week, we’ll likely see drought coverage expand with the next update coming on Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s Thursday afternoon with winds out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Friday will be chilly again in the mid to upper 30s. Sunny skies and warmer highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected for the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Temperatures this weekend will warm up and feel more seasonal. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid 40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies both days. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.