Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear and chilly this evening with temperatures in the 50s and 40s around sunset through midnight. Overnight lows will get cold again under clear skies and calm winds. Lows will likely be in the mid to low 30s again early Friday.

Morning lows Friday will be chilly again in the mid to low 30s. Sunny skies and warmer highs in the upper 60s and low 70s are expected for the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable during the day as high pressure centers over the region.

Temperatures this weekend will warm up and feel more seasonal. Morning lows Saturday will be in the upper 30s and afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s. Morning lows Sunday will be in the mid 40s and afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies both days. Winds will be generally out of the northeast this weekend between 5-10 mph during the day.

The latest drought monitor was issued today and it shows severe drought conditions for some portions of the northern CSRA and abnormally dry conditions for central and southern counties. There is very little rain in the forecast over the next 7 days, so conditions could get worse in the short term.

Severe drought starting to form in the northern CSRA. (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.