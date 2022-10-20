Submit Photos/Videos
Crews battle fire at old mill in Aiken County

firefighter
firefighter(WECT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatchers and fire department responded to a call in reference to a structure fire on Oct. 20.

According to authorities, the call came in at 10:21 a.m. informing them an old mill on Trestle Pass in Augusta Road was on fire.

Dispatch states there are no injuries and no one is trapped.

Aiken County Fire is assessing and trying to contain the fire, while officers block off the road.

