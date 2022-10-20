Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Burke Health first to purchase robotic surgical technology in the area

Burke Health announced the purchase of new robotics technology for use during spine surgical...
Burke Health announced the purchase of new robotics technology for use during spine surgical procedures last week.(Burke Health)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke Health announced the purchase of new robotics technology for use during spine surgical procedures on Monday.

Mike Hester, CEO of Burke Health, shared, “We are extremely excited to acquire this advanced surgical technology for our physicians. This reinforces our commitment and ability to provide the highest quality care to our patients. We will continue to invest in technology, innovation, and infrastructure to ensure we provide the best possible care to our patients and our communities.”

The Globus ExcelsiusGPS™ is a revolutionary robotic navigation platform system designed to be intuitive and streamline the surgical workflow

According to the hospital’s officials, two procedures will be performed this week at the facility using the robot.

MORE | Program bringing military medical training, local health care at no cost

An orthopedic surgeon at Burke Health, Justin Bundy stated, “As the only hospital in the region to use the Globus Robot, Burke Health is dedicated to the safest and most efficient spine care. Surgery will be performed most technologically, with enhanced patient safety and extreme confidence in hardware placement. In turn, this will enhance care and patient outcomes for the best opportunities moving forward.”

Burke Health is a physician-led, patient-focused community hospital in Waynesboro, Georgia, specializing in orthopedics. They are committed to preventing, diagnosing, and treating disorders of the musculoskeletal system. In addition, Burke Health has clinics in the surrounding areas, including Thomson, Louisville, Statesboro, Swainsboro, Sandersville, & Waynesboro.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Days before 2nd child dies, parents’ earlier murder charges dropped
Justus Hyman
Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest
School bus generic
Local schools deal with new outbreak of threats, rumors
Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills,...
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon

Latest News

Hardie Davis
In D.C. visit, Augusta mayor discusses key issues to community
siri
What the Tech: How to have Siri answer your phone
What the Tech: How to have Siri answer your phone
What the Tech: How to have Siri answer your phone
Kettle Creek Battlefield
Wilkes County officials honor the history of Kettle Creek Battlefield
Officials honor Kettle Creek Battlefield in history
Officials honor Kettle Creek Battlefield in history