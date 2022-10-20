Burke Health first to purchase robotic surgical technology in the area

WAYNESBORO Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke Health announced the purchase of new robotics technology for use during spine surgical procedures on Monday.

Mike Hester, CEO of Burke Health, shared, “We are extremely excited to acquire this advanced surgical technology for our physicians. This reinforces our commitment and ability to provide the highest quality care to our patients. We will continue to invest in technology, innovation, and infrastructure to ensure we provide the best possible care to our patients and our communities.”

The Globus ExcelsiusGPS™ is a revolutionary robotic navigation platform system designed to be intuitive and streamline the surgical workflow

According to the hospital’s officials, two procedures will be performed this week at the facility using the robot.

An orthopedic surgeon at Burke Health, Justin Bundy stated, “As the only hospital in the region to use the Globus Robot, Burke Health is dedicated to the safest and most efficient spine care. Surgery will be performed most technologically, with enhanced patient safety and extreme confidence in hardware placement. In turn, this will enhance care and patient outcomes for the best opportunities moving forward.”

Burke Health is a physician-led, patient-focused community hospital in Waynesboro, Georgia, specializing in orthopedics. They are committed to preventing, diagnosing, and treating disorders of the musculoskeletal system. In addition, Burke Health has clinics in the surrounding areas, including Thomson, Louisville, Statesboro, Swainsboro, Sandersville, & Waynesboro.

