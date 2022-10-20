Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Brother of suspect in slaying of family pleads not guilty

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado,...
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's Office shows Alberto Salgado, who was arrested for criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence. Alberto Salgado is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado who is suspected of kidnapping and murdering Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh.(Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — The younger brother of a man charged in the kidnapping and killing of a family in central California pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he helped his brother.

41-year-old Alberto Salgado was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, accessory after the fact, and arson of property.

His older brother, Jesus Salgado, pleaded not guilty last week to kidnapping and killing an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle in early October.

Alberto Salgado was appointed a public defender by the court.

The Merced County Public Defender’s office didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Authorities say Jesus Salgado was a former employee of the slain family, and had a longstanding dispute.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Days before 2nd child dies, parents’ earlier murder charges dropped
Justus Hyman
Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest
School bus generic
Local schools deal with new outbreak of threats, rumors
Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills,...
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on U.S. currency.
Anna May Wong will be the first Asian American on US currency
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
Biden touts Pittsburgh bridge as infrastructure win
Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the...
Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say