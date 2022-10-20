Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Barnwell County receives grant for project Safe Neighborhoods Program

Safe Neighborhoods in South Carolina
Safe Neighborhoods in South Carolina(Department of Justice Facebook)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County is among several South Carolina communities that will share in $1.8 million from the federal government to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program.

Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district.

The grants are part of several awards being made to state and local agencies across the country. Funds are administered by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, part of the Department’s Office of Justice Programs.

Bureau of Justice Assistance director Karhlton F. Moore stated, “Over its two-decade history, Project Safe Neighborhoods has evolved to meet the complex challenges of community violence by enlisting the insights and expertise of local partners and by relying on the latest evidence.”

“We are proud to support our U.S. Attorneys and their allies in their critical work to curb violent crime and build the mutual trust necessary to ensure lasting success,” Director Moore shared.

MORE | Voorhees University partnership receives grant to lift learning

“Reducing violence and sustaining those reductions will require strong partnerships between criminal justice agencies and community stakeholders and a shared commitment to the safety and well-being of every community member,” said Office of Justice Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Maureen Henneberg.

U.S. Attorney Boroughs states, “When community leaders and law enforcement officials work together, they can focus on shared priorities, identify the most violent offenders, and address the root causes of violence in those communities.”

The Office of Justice Programs provides federal leadership, grants, training, technical assistance, and other resources to improve the nation’s capacity to prevent and reduce crime, advance racial equity in the administration of justice, assist victims and enhance the rule of law.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler
Days before 2nd child dies, parents’ earlier murder charges dropped
Justus Hyman
Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest
School bus generic
Local schools deal with new outbreak of threats, rumors
Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills,...
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
Youth Challenge at Fort Gordon
Youth program class canceled after fights at Fort Gordon

Latest News

Richmond County School Board
I-TEAM: Data shows performance levels for Richmond Co. schools
I-TEAM: Data shows best and worst performing schools in Richmond Co.
I-TEAM: Data shows best and worst performing schools in Richmond Co.
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
Early voting at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
Ga. early voting breaking records – and numbers here are impressive