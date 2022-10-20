Augusta mayor, others from Georgia visit D.C. to discuss infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Gray D.C.) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis went to Washington this week to meet with Biden administration officials.

President Joe Biden invited mayors from across Georgia to promote his efforts to lower gas prices and talk about his recent bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Their trip came as Biden promoted efforts to lower gas prices and efforts to boost domestic manufacturing, including a new electric battery plant in Augusta.

As director of the Office of Public Engagement and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms noted, “building back better” will take time.

After the conference, Davis mentioned improving Travis Road. He also mentioned the new battery plant coming to Augusta that could bring hundreds of dollars and other new projects.

“Most recently, infrastructure dollars are helping us with the fifth street pedestrian bridge that we just opened up. So, this administration has been an incredible partner for us in the city of Augusta. There’s a lot that’s happening in our community,” said Davis.

Davis says federal funding will help with employment in our area.

He also talked about receiving $25 million from the CARES Act, which helps employees make a living wage.

Interview with the mayor

Q: Well, Mayor, how do higher energy prices impact your community?

A: Well, higher energy prices and pay recommended in a number of ways, obviously. At the end of the day, it’s kitchen table issues for Georgians in August. When you’re talking about paying higher utility bills, we obviously are concerned about what’s going on from that standpoint. But today was a phenomenal day. When you think about everything that’s happening in the Biden-Harris administration to not only drive energy cost down, but the announcements that are being made in terms of EV and battery projects that are going to impact directly not only Augustine’s, but Georgians and Americans across this nation for years to come.

Q: What are people in your community telling you to tell the White House?

A: Well, the people in my community in Augusta are telling the White House, “Thank you.” When you look at the $25 million that we received at our Augusta Regional Airport CARES Act, funding an additional $4.9 million through ARPA, the $82 million that we received in Augusta, that allows us to not only make sure that everybody who works for the city of Augusta is making a living wage.

You look at the more recently $4.9 million from a safer at grant dollars. That’s going to help bolster the work that we’re doing from an Augusta Fire Department perspective or the $6.9 million that will allow us to purchase e-buses, helping us to expand our public transit fleet in the city of Augusta. The words that we are coming back to the Biden administration with is: “Thank you for not only making sure that adjustments are taken care of, but Georgians as well.”

Q: How does infrastructure spending help Georgia communities build back better?

A: Well, we’re building back better in Augusta. When you look at the investments that are being made, I’ve got about $12 million that are going to help us do work in the Travis Road of work and road area. That would not have happened were it not for federal dollars that we’re getting through the Biden administration. I think about the transit work that we are being done in Broad Street in downtown Augusta.

Most recently, infrastructure dollars are helping us with the Fifth Street pedestrian bridge that we just opened up. So this administration has been an incredible partner for us in the city of Augusta. There’s a lot that’s happening in our community. We’re not only talking about jobs, 3.2% unemployment. We’re going to continue to employ people. We’re going to continue to build back better.

We’re going to continue to build in Augusta. That works for everybody all across our city.

